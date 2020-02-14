AA (LON:AA) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AA. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of AA in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.58).

AA stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.60) on Monday. AA has a 52-week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of $280.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.96.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

