AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,174,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

