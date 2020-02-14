Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE ADN traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566. The stock has a market cap of $281.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$15.52 and a one year high of C$17.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.76%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

