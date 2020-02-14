AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

