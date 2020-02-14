ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. ALLETE also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40 to $3.70 EPS.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. 276,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,239. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

