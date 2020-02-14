Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,520.74. 1,162,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,132. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,431.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,295.96. The company has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

