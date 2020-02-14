Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 174,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

USAS opened at $2.95 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

