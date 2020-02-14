AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.40.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $101.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $77.88 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.