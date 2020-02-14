Analysts Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $37.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $34.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $149.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 205,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.