Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $168.85

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,641,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,815,000 after acquiring an additional 437,655 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 322,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. 536,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

