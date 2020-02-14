Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $168.85

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. 536,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $173.67.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
