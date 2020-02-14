Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.65, approximately 112,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 274,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Brian Mcgroarty acquired 52,833 shares of Annovis Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $323,337.96.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

