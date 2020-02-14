Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit