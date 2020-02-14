Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $203.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.