AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. 6,665,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,813. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after acquiring an additional 669,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.