Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $181.25. 1,566,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,642. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $181.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

