Berenberg Bank Cuts Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 145

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 178.75 ($2.35).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 181 ($2.38) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.74. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 168.05 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05). Also, insider Maria da Cunha purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,925.02). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 631,775 shares of company stock worth $129,562,500.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

