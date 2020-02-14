Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BIO traded up $24.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.63. 506,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.31. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $262.38 and a 1 year high of $404.83. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

