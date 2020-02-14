BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm makes up 3.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 344,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 80,009 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 116,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm alerts:

MFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. 88,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.