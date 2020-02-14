Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.44.

BNE stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.23. 85,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,009. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

