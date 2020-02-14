Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.64

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as low as $14.47. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 48,074 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

