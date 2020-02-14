British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.