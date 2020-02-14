Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BUR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 598.50 ($7.87) on Monday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 821.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.