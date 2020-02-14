CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.38.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$40.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.32 and a 12-month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Analysts expect that CAE will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

