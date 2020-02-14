Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 574,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,946. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

