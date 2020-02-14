CIBC Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$57.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.18.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$41.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$79.89.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

