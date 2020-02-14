Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,726. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

