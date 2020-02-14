CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the quarter. CTR COAST MLP &/COM comprises 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSE:CEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 789,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

