Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.71 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Databroker token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $9,163.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

