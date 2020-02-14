Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.24 ($15.40).

Shares of PBB stock opened at €15.66 ($18.21) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a one year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.69.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

