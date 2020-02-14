Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ETR DBAN opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.13. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52-week low of €29.80 ($34.65) and a 52-week high of €41.95 ($48.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $624.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

