DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Up 12.6% on Earnings Beat

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rose 12.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $295.00 and last traded at $283.91, approximately 3,358,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 827,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.21.

The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Guggenheim increased their target price on DexCom from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.56.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.89.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.