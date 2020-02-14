DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $131.50. 3,785,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,411. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Argus decreased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

