Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 469.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyadic International news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $91,200.00. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

