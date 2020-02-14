Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

