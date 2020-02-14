Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. 251,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,100. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Endava by 442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

