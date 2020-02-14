Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.28-0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.625-115.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.53 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.24-1.30 EPS.

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 251,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.16.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.