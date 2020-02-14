Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endologix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.
Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.14.
About Endologix
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.
