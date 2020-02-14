Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endologix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endologix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endologix by 315.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endologix by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 674,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Endologix by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Endologix in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

