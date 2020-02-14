Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.13 on Friday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

