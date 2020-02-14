Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.66

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.66 and traded as low as $8.60. Extendicare shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 170,695 shares changing hands.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.33 million and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
