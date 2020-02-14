FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 664.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.62. 1,675,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

