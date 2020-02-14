Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.08. 4,780,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

