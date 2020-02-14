Financial Contrast: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) vs. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Livongo Health and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livongo Health currently has a consensus target price of $44.30, indicating a potential upside of 63.53%. Given Livongo Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -43.59% -119.92% -21.82% Lianluo Smart N/A -4.28% 41.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and Lianluo Smart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 37.40 -$33.38 million N/A N/A Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 80.52 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Livongo Health.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Livongo Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

