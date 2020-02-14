Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 305,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,590. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.