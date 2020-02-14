Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Fortuna Silver Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 1,869,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,288. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $586.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

