Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Sells £100,380 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,170 ($94.32), for a total transaction of £100,380 ($132,044.20).

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 7,125 ($93.73) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,652.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,370.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. Games Workshop Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,375 ($97.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 17599.9993676 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Thursday.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

