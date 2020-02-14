Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GNCA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 313,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

