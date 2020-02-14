Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.43 to $7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.68 billion to $7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.43-7.62 EPS.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.53.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

