Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.22, 5,359,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,392,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Specifically, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 969,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,846. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

