Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €66.59 ($77.43) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a one year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.19.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

