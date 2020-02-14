Goldman Sachs Group Increases FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 155

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 164 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 140 ($1.84).

FGP stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.38. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

