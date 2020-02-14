IMV (NYSE:IMV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of IMV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IMV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

